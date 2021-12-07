Sciencast Management LP Makes New $487,000 Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

