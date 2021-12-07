Sciencast Management LP Invests $540,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 179.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80,835 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rollins by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

