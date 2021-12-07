Sciencast Management LP Invests $518,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $10,889,600 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

