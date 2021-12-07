Sciencast Management LP Grows Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

