Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,021 shares of company stock valued at $171,977,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.