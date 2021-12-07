Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,690 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,431,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,243,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,025,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,691,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,176,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39.

