Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

