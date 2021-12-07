Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,673,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

