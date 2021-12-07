Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Sleep Number comprises about 3.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.