Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $63,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $196,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.