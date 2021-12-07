Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lessened by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 447.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after buying an additional 138,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.