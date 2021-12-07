Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SHNWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $$45.35 during trading hours on Monday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. Schroders has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

