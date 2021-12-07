Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.63

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 378338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

