Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 2,067 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after buying an additional 538,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

ARE stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,433. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

