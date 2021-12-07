Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.08. 5,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,761. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 410.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.