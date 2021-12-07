Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,953 shares of company stock valued at $22,200,086 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded up $17.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day moving average of $343.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

