Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $182,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.77. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $108.08 and a one year high of $185.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

