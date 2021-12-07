Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

SANM stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. 13,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,293. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

