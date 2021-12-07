Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $11.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

SAND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

