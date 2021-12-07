salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $258.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 142.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 161.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.