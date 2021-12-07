salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.
NYSE CRM opened at $258.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 142.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 161.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
