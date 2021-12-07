Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) PT Lowered to €145.00

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €155.00 ($174.16) to €145.00 ($162.92) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $29.20 on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

