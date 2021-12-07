RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 40,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,756. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

