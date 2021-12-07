Ruler Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.75 or 0.08445164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,840.52 or 1.00006053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

