Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 662.70 ($8.79).

RMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.29) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON:RMG opened at GBX 485 ($6.43) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 455.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.