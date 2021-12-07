Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,155 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

