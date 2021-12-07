Royal Bank of Canada Has $513,000 Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,567 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Franklin Covey worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $390,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $641.25 million, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

