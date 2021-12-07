Royal Bank of Canada Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 228.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $124,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

