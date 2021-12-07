Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.60% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

