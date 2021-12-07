Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

