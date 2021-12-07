Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,859 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.