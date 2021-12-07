Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Raised to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.95 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTOXF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Rotork has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

