Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.15

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.15 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 127.96 ($1.70). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 124.90 ($1.66), with a volume of 20,684,629 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.12) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.15.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East acquired 15,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £23,509.71 ($31,175.85). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £11,339.08 ($15,036.57). Insiders have purchased a total of 116,072 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,145 over the last three months.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

