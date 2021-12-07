Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.81 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 861,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

