Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,723 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $342.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

