Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,141 shares of company stock worth $5,290,617. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

