Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in State Street by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

