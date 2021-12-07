Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.99 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $24,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

