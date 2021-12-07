Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 36.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 21.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

