RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 28.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.