RMB Capital Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 140.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $292.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.