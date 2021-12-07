Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 116.78 on Monday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

