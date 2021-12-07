Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.
NASDAQ RIVN opened at 116.78 on Monday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
