RiverTree Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 4.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,009,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

