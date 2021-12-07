RiverTree Advisors LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 1.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,328. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.