Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,186 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 456.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the period.

RMM opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $21.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

