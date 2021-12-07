Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 6,000 ($79.57).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($70.42) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,961.54 ($65.79).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,592.50 ($60.90) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($91.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,687.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,394.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($61.89), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($25,498.00). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.78) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($25,322.50). Insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 over the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.