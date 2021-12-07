RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

Shares of RNG traded up $8.86 on Tuesday, reaching $208.85. 38,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.97. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $180.09 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,607,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,364 shares of company stock worth $20,734,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

