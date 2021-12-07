Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 15,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 548,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,761,006 shares of company stock worth $23,274,048. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.