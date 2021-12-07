Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP David W. Rowe Sells 29,853 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RMNI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 712,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,603. The company has a market cap of $509.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at $460,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.