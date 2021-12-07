Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Trading Down 1%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.76. 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 458,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

