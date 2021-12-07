Reviewing PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and Big Cypress Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 3.30 -$42.85 million ($0.56) -0.73 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -265.02% -102.66% -58.40% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PolarityTE and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Big Cypress Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.38%. Given Big Cypress Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Big Cypress Acquisition is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

